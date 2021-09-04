Video: Top 3 Elite Women & Men's Pro Stage Runs from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 2

Sep 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWe're straight back into the action with the opening Pro Stage for Michelin's Round 6 of the EWS in Loudenvielle, France. It's unbelievably tight at the top and every single point matters to the riders who are fighting it out at the sharp end.GMBN


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Loudenvielle 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
189856 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
69354 views
Final Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
64614 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
62410 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
59067 views
Updated: Brendan Fairclough Airlifted from Lenzerheide World Cup with Severe Gash to Thigh
51162 views
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1
45769 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
44849 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007677
Mobile Version of Website