Video: Top 3 Elite Women & Men's Pro Stage Runs from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 2
Sep 4, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
We're straight back into the action with the opening Pro Stage for Michelin's Round 6 of the EWS in Loudenvielle, France. It's unbelievably tight at the top and every single point matters to the riders who are fighting it out at the sharp end.
—
GMBN
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Loudenvielle 2021
