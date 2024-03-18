Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Top 3 Elite Women & Men's Runs from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
Mar 18, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
RockShox Taniwha Downhill took it up a notch with impressive times by Eliana Hulsebosch, Jess Blewitt, and Shania Rawson.
—
Crankworx
RockShox Taniwha Downhill stepped up its game with insane times by Lachie Stevens-McNab, Jakob Jewett, and Sam Blenkinsop.
—
Crankworx
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
DH Racing
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Rotorua 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,005 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
75435 views
Destination Showcase: Boise, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
53664 views
Henry's Waffle House: All-Mountain Bikes Are Back, and They're More Pointless Than Ever
43013 views
First Ride: 2024 Specialized Epic EVO 8
40327 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Scott Genius ST Concept
36060 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
35430 views
Review: Manitou Mattoc Pro Fork - Reversed Arched, Foward Thinking
35051 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Your Climb Switch?
29271 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040106
Mobile Version of Website