Video: Top 3 Elite Women & Men's Runs from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 18, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRockShox Taniwha Downhill took it up a notch with impressive times by Eliana Hulsebosch, Jess Blewitt, and Shania Rawson. Crankworx


bigquotesRockShox Taniwha Downhill stepped up its game with insane times by Lachie Stevens-McNab, Jakob Jewett, and Sam Blenkinsop. Crankworx


