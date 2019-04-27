VIDEOS

Video: Top 3 Qualifying Runs - Maribor World Cup DH 2019

Apr 27, 2019
by Red Bull Bike  

Qualifying results can be found here.

Watch UCI MTB World Cup LIVE on Red Bull TV.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


9 Comments

  • + 9
 I was trying to get excited, but the fusion rock/elevator music killed that
  • + 3
 I appreciated the fact that half the women's footage was them sat down and pedaling on a flat bit as well as the music...
  • + 1
 @slimboyjim: the Instagram footage filmed with nokia potatoes by drunk austrians of one sketch corner is better
  • + 6
 Are Red Bull restricting their own coverage now!? How was that the Top 3 Qualifying runs?
  • + 5
 Dear Redbull would you mind to upload the whole rund, uncut, normal speed and without music? Less work, bigger experience.
  • + 2
 So the fastest runs in slow mo?? That makes sense......
  • + 2
 Gwin riding so tight, almost touching the tree at 1:04 !
  • + 2
 So pumped to get this season started!
  • + 1
 Anyone know the song? Like to be able to hear it again.

