Video: Top 3 Qualifying Runs - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
Apr 27, 2019
by
Red Bull Bike
Qualifying results can be found
here
.
Watch UCI MTB World Cup LIVE on Red Bull TV
.
@redbullbike
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 9
C206
(19 mins ago)
I was trying to get excited, but the fusion rock/elevator music killed that
[Reply]
+ 3
slimboyjim
(12 mins ago)
I appreciated the fact that half the women's footage was them sat down and pedaling on a flat bit as well as the music...
[Reply]
+ 1
Jimmy0
(5 mins ago)
@slimboyjim
: the Instagram footage filmed with nokia potatoes by drunk austrians of one sketch corner is better
[Reply]
+ 6
butchy020
(17 mins ago)
Are Red Bull restricting their own coverage now!? How was that the Top 3 Qualifying runs?
[Reply]
+ 5
chainzuck
(10 mins ago)
Dear Redbull would you mind to upload the whole rund, uncut, normal speed and without music? Less work, bigger experience.
[Reply]
+ 2
Dav82
(14 mins ago)
So the fastest runs in slow mo?? That makes sense......
[Reply]
+ 2
Isey
(15 mins ago)
Gwin riding so tight, almost touching the tree at 1:04 !
[Reply]
+ 2
sexley
Plus
(26 mins ago)
So pumped to get this season started!
[Reply]
+ 1
kiksy
(4 mins ago)
Anyone know the song? Like to be able to hear it again.
[Reply]
