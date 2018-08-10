Pinkbike.com
Video: Top 3 Qualifying Runs - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
Aug 10, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
Qualifying results can be found here.
Watch UCI MTB World Cup LIVE on Red Bull TV
.
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 0
Bakernomad
(35 mins ago)
All the big names are back, well besides gwin... Can’t wait for this race! Loic’s bike always looks so small, how ratboys used to. Is he still on 29 or did he feel too much like a sell out haha
[Reply]
+ 2
russthedog
(56 mins ago)
I hope that's the coverage they use for the race! Half the run nearly
[Reply]
+ 1
soulless
(51 mins ago)
You know they won't it will be 5 mins of race time in 20 secs
[Reply]
