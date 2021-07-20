Video: Top 3 Red Bull Hardline 2019 Runs from Bernard Kerr, Gee Atherton & Joe Smith

Jul 20, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

2019 brought the wildest Red Bull Hardline yet, with Bernard Kerr making history as the first rider ever to win the event twice. As we prepare to watch the 2021 edition, let's take a look back at the three podium runs from two years ago.

bigquotesRed Bull Hardline is considered the hardest Downhill Mountain Bike race on the planet. The track, designed by Dan Atherton, is not meant to be ridden by everyone, even majority of seasoned MTB racers deem it too demanding to tackle. A number of elite Downhill athletes travel to Dyfi valley in Wales every year nevertheless. In 2019 Bernard Kerr became the first rider ever to stand on the top of the Red Bull Hardline podium twice, followed by Gee Atherton and Joe Smith in second & third.Red Bull Bike


