Video: Top 3 Red Bull Hardline 2019 Runs from Bernard Kerr, Gee Atherton & Joe Smith

Red Bull Hardline is considered the hardest Downhill Mountain Bike race on the planet. The track, designed by Dan Atherton, is not meant to be ridden by everyone, even majority of seasoned MTB racers deem it too demanding to tackle. A number of elite Downhill athletes travel to Dyfi valley in Wales every year nevertheless. In 2019 Bernard Kerr became the first rider ever to stand on the top of the Red Bull Hardline podium twice, followed by Gee Atherton and Joe Smith in second & third. — Red Bull Bike