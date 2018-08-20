Pinkbike.com
Video: Top 3 Slopestyle Runs - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Aug 20, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Missed the event? Watch the full replay
here
.
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
@officialcrankworx
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
northwestbiker
(44 mins ago)
i really wish rheeder had gotten his flip double whip and triple truck off the whale tail... i dont think rogatkin's second run would have surpassed him if rheeder got his whole run
[Reply]
+ 3
slayerdegnar
(41 mins ago)
Not sure why Genon wasn't scored higher... Should have gotten 3rd...
[Reply]
+ 1
btc1
(22 mins ago)
incredibly underrated run one of few actually interesting to watch
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(18 mins ago)
how crazy is it that we see someone pull a double back flip in a comp and we're just used to it?
[Reply]
+ 1
drunknride
(41 mins ago)
The judging was inconsistent but Rogatkin had the best run. Rheeder was kind of a bitch in his interview too.
[Reply]
+ 1
Levin192
(4 mins ago)
Everyone seems to overlook Fedko's 3rd. Where the hell did he come from
[Reply]
