Video: The Top 3 Runs from Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo
Mar 7, 2023
by
Christie Fitzpatrick
Regions in Article
Medellin
Videos
Red Bull
Rob Warner
nsmithbmx
(49 mins ago)
This is so much scarier and gnarlier than any world cup track. Doubling down a set of stairs at 25 mph with a handrail 3in to your left and a wall on the other side with locals and dogs running around.
[Reply]
1
0
p0rtal00
(23 mins ago)
@nsmithbmx
: am in awe
[Reply]
3
0
Captain-Spaulding
(51 mins ago)
The last dude looked like a scalded ally cat coming down those stairs!
[Reply]
1
0
thenotoriousmic
(36 mins ago)
This would have been so much better if they got the narrator from Narcos commentating.
[Reply]
