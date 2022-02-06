close
Video: Top 3 Runs from Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022

Feb 5, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe fastest men to conquer the notorious endless steps on Monserrate above Bogota, Colombia are
1. Camilo Sanchez
2. Juan Velez
3. Marcelo Gutierrez Red Bull


