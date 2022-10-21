Video: Top 3 Runs from Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThis year marked the 16th edition of the legendary freeride mountain bike event and Red Bull Rampage 2022 did not disappoint. Canadian Brett Rheeder triumphed on a near perfect day in Virgin, Utah, with a run that combined technical trick mastery with pure flow. Watch Rheeder's winning run in the video player above.

The judging panel awarded Rheeder a score of 90.66 on his first and only run down the mountain. Szymon Godziek finished as the runner-up with a score of 86.33 and taking home third place and the last podium spot was Brandon Semenuk with a score of 84.00. Red Bull Bike


Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


3 Comments

  • 1 1
 Phew. Its over. Can we have something else besides RBR?

...ready for the down votes...
  • 1 0
 Redbull stole my dogs
  • 1 1
 Holy 3-sixty !





