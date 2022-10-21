Video: Top 3 Runs from Red Bull Rampage 2022

This year marked the 16th edition of the legendary freeride mountain bike event and Red Bull Rampage 2022 did not disappoint. Canadian Brett Rheeder triumphed on a near perfect day in Virgin, Utah, with a run that combined technical trick mastery with pure flow. Watch Rheeder's winning run in the video player above.



The judging panel awarded Rheeder a score of 90.66 on his first and only run down the mountain. Szymon Godziek finished as the runner-up with a score of 86.33 and taking home third place and the last podium spot was Brandon Semenuk with a score of 84.00. — Red Bull Bike