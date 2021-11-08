Video: Top 3 Runs from the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle 2021

|It all came down to this! Emil Johansson managed to pull off the impossible with now 6 consecutive wins at Crankworx. Johansson took the event win, the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship and the coveted Triple Crown. Never in mountain bike history have they all been claimed by one rider in a season. With his win in the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, Emil Johansson carves his mark even deeper into mountain bike history.— Red Bull Bike
You can watch the full replay here
.
a) I cant do these on my Xbox
b) I did a bunnyhop once (on my Xbox)
Am I the only one who preferred Emil's celebration run the most?
F##cking best Run !!
