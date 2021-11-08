Video: Top 3 Runs from the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle 2021

It all came down to this! Emil Johansson managed to pull off the impossible with now 6 consecutive wins at Crankworx. Johansson took the event win, the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship and the coveted Triple Crown. Never in mountain bike history have they all been claimed by one rider in a season. With his win in the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, Emil Johansson carves his mark even deeper into mountain bike history. — Red Bull Bike