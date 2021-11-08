Video: Top 3 Runs from the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle 2021

Nov 8, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesIt all came down to this! Emil Johansson managed to pull off the impossible with now 6 consecutive wins at Crankworx. Johansson took the event win, the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship and the coveted Triple Crown. Never in mountain bike history have they all been claimed by one rider in a season. With his win in the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, Emil Johansson carves his mark even deeper into mountain bike history. Red Bull Bike

You can watch the full replay here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Red Bull Crankworx Rotorua 2021


12 Comments

  • 10 2
 I dont know shit about slopestyle scoring. But looking at what Rogatkin and Bringer did....seemed more impressive and difficult? Maybe they just wanted a triple crown winner, who knows. Cheers to all of them, the camaraderie seems all time between everyone.
  • 1 1
 Exactly...but they don´t have the helmet sponsor Emil have.
  • 3 1
 Emil’s opposite tricks are more difficult than a lot of the other guys tricks. Nobody is doing opposite triple tail whips or opposite 360 double whips. And nicholi’s back to back cashrolls hurt his score I would imagine. When you see his 2nd run attempt you can tell that his first run was definitely a “safe” run to get down the hill for fmb points. If Nicholi landed his second run, I’m sure Emil would have had to step it up for run 2.
  • 5 1
 "3 up. Bar down. Twister. He is pumped". Much enthusiasm... hehe
  • 2 0
 Two thing:

a) I cant do these on my Xbox
b) I did a bunnyhop once (on my Xbox)
  • 1 0
 I usually practice hopping over curbs. Never tried hopping over my Xbox. I'll give it a try though...who knows, may actually help Smile
  • 2 0
 Rogatkin seems like such a great character.
Am I the only one who preferred Emil's celebration run the most?
  • 1 2
 "So you rider go out, risk your life and health doing tricks that look cool. In exchange we offer free energy drinks and fame. Do we have a deal? By the way, those colors look good on you"
  • 3 1
 imma start a petition to rename “Indian Air” to “Wonder Woman”
  • 1 0
 Man, video games are looking sooo real these days!! Not even in my wildest dreams. Absolutely amazing!!
  • 1 0
 Rogatkin should have won they should stop judging all on technicality and do a combo with style
  • 1 0
 Vive la France !
F##cking best Run !!

