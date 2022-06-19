Video: Top 3 Slopestyle Runs from Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Jun 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe only European stop on the Crankworx World Tour, Crankworx Innsbruck brought the best-of-the-best to the foot of the Tyrolean Alps to kick off the season’s contests. With a beautiful day and no wind, the world's top Slopestyle riders threw down some wild runs to maximise their scores and conquer this iconic Slopestyle course. With 6 wins to his name, the unbeaten Swede, Emil Johansson was the man to beat. But after 1 flawless run, he scored a record breaking 98, a first for the sport! The battle for 2nd place began as Erik Fedko and Timother Bringer racked up the points for a podium finish in Austria. Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Red Bull Crankworx Innsbruck 2022 Slopestyle


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Every slopestyle comp. is so exciting to watch. The progression year after year is insane. I wonder how common windshield wiper 3s will be in two years.





