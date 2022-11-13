Watch
Video: Top 3 Slopestyle Runs from Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Nov 13, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
11 Comments
Crankworx World Tour 2022 done and dusted! And what a show we've witnessed in Rotorua!
Emil Johansson
Timothe Bringer
Max Fredriksson
—
Red Bull
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Slopestyle
Score
Time
27
3
iambalze
(6 hours ago)
Tim Bringer got robbed
[Reply]
15
3
matt721
(4 hours ago)
Yeeeahh Tim bringer got robbed of 1st here
[Reply]
9
0
seismicninja
(6 hours ago)
Bringer? I barely know her
[Reply]
5
0
thecandymancan
(5 hours ago)
looks like the 10 year old me playing dave mirra freestyle bmx on the gamecube. Such insane combos. UNREAL, what these guys pull off nowadays!
[Reply]
6
0
hhaaiirryy
(2 hours ago)
So much respect for Emil that was a sick run, but Bringer's was ridiculous. He definitely deserved the win imo.
[Reply]
2
0
teenwolf
(27 mins ago)
At the risk of being down voted into oblivion, which I could actually care less about, I feel like Bringer is hurt in style by beating such a beast - super tall and strong and lots of his tricks, which are absolute bangers, looked muscled around and less stylish…smaller dudes doing similar tricks look smoother and more fluid…I am 6’4” and love seeing a big man rip it, but other riders, even Rogatkin these days (who suffered some of the same criticism early) has worked on his style to add to robo spins and whips…There were a lot of sick runs near the top. Who should have won?! IDK….
[Reply]
3
0
Grrgy
(3 hours ago)
The level of competition is unreal
[Reply]
4
2
HCbmx666
(2 hours ago)
Bringer def got robbed. Can't see why emil won here. Maybe best trick but the rest...
[Reply]
1
0
sanchofula
(5 mins ago)
The riders need to be doing the scoring. I enjoy watching the riding, and we all like Emil, but his ride was meh except for one trick.
[Reply]
3
0
ChristianToole
(6 hours ago)
Fedko robbed of podium
[Reply]
1
0
charleskoehn
(12 mins ago)
Emil had a fair win (worlds first)
Tim had a awesome run
Max deserved it
[Reply]
Tim had a awesome run
Max deserved it