Video: Top 3 Slopestyle Runs from Crankworx Whistler 2022

Aug 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesEmil Johansson reigns supreme, Tomas Lemoine does the unthinkable, and Timothé Bringer carves his name into Red Bull Joyride history. Relive the top 3 runs from Red Bull Joyride 2022.

As the world watched closely, the most prestigious event in slopestyle mountain biking delivered. On the closing weekend of the Crankworx Whistler festival, the 10th anniversary of Red Bull Joyride saw 15 of the world's top slopestyle athletes, over 38,000 on-site fans, and millions more around the world, gather for an iconic celebration of dirt, chains, and progression. Red Bull


7 Comments

 The best trick from this year was no trick just a Biiiig SEND
 Johansson is undoubtly a beast, but I wonder if he is not overnoted a tad. His bag of tricks is full of 360, barspin, tailwhip in all the direction you can even think about, but I don't see anything new and creative. His runs are looking a bit the same. Really hope a giy will be able to push him to "make" a competitive second run.
However, qudos for the smooth en effortless riding
 Johansson, go home, im so tired of this boring riding... No corks, no cashrolls, no 720s and of course no twister as well Lemoine is the real winner!!
  • 2 0
 Lemoine definitely takes the win!
 Timo Pritzel, 2004?

youtu.be/iWq81o3PA6E
  • 2 0
 #LEMOINEGOTROBBED#
 All that is needed here is a 5 minute video of Lemoine's gap on repeat.





