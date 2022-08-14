Video: Top 3 Slopestyle Runs from Crankworx Whistler 2022

Emil Johansson reigns supreme, Tomas Lemoine does the unthinkable, and Timothé Bringer carves his name into Red Bull Joyride history. Relive the top 3 runs from Red Bull Joyride 2022.



As the world watched closely, the most prestigious event in slopestyle mountain biking delivered. On the closing weekend of the Crankworx Whistler festival, the 10th anniversary of Red Bull Joyride saw 15 of the world's top slopestyle athletes, over 38,000 on-site fans, and millions more around the world, gather for an iconic celebration of dirt, chains, and progression. — Red Bull