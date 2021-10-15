Video: Top 3 Winning Runs - Red Bull Rampage 2021

Oct 15, 2021
by Sarah Moore  




Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2021


18 Comments

  • 25 0
 What is the update on Tom?
  • 7 0
 Fingers remain crossed, both hands
  • 6 3
 I think everyone feels that way and it seems a little sketchy that it almost feels like they’re trying to “distract” from it with all these other posts.
  • 13 0
 Tom was taken to the hospital after his crash and we haven't had any news on him yet. We are thinking of him and his family and will share an update as soon as we have one.
  • 7 0
 @InstantBreakfast: I don’t think they’re trying to distract, all these other articles are normal post-rampage stuff and it’s proper for media not to speculate or say anything until there’s a public statement. They won’t say anything until Tom and his family/people decide it’s time. But it is the elephant in the room and we can all feel it.

I will say that no news is probably bad news.
  • 2 0
 Can anyone explain to me why Godziek has the only un-finished run with a score? Should TVS should have that 10th and pre-qualified spot? Instead a score of 0? Interesting...
  • 5 0
 www.instagram.com/p/CVEqJqxL_mW/?utm_medium=copy_link
  • 2 0
 @samnation: thanks! I was feeling sick to stomach with no update after this long.

Heal Up Tom that was some bad A$$ $hit!
  • 1 0
 This is the only rampage update I’m looking for
  • 1 0
 @BiNARYBiKE: I guess that was probably a little harsh to frame it that way, I was just remembering back to when Paul Bas had his crash and people were complaining that Red Bull was kind of “hush hush” about it. I’m glad he posted an update
  • 13 0
 Only thing I'm interested in at this point is how Tom is
  • 6 0
 Reed worked pretty damned hard for that interview
  • 3 0
 Yeah #1 thing is Tom, man i’m hope he’s ok.
  • 3 0
 Bloody hell the commentary
  • 1 0
 Semenuk is so smooth he could've hit that run with a rigid and made it look good. Single crowns all round next year it seems!
  • 2 0
 Reed got robbed, literally, and I want know what's with TVS,
  • 3 0
 Lets go Brandon!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



