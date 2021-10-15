TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Top 3 Winning Runs - Red Bull Rampage 2021
Oct 15, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Red Bull
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
85248 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2021
72401 views
Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Injured [Updated with Videos]
66568 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
66209 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
64919 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
63925 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
63712 views
More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
51577 views
18 Comments
Score
Time
25
0
ratherberidin
(1 hours ago)
What is the update on Tom?
[Reply]
7
0
HaggeredShins
(1 hours ago)
Fingers remain crossed, both hands
[Reply]
6
3
InstantBreakfast
(58 mins ago)
I think everyone feels that way and it seems a little sketchy that it almost feels like they’re trying to “distract” from it with all these other posts.
[Reply]
13
0
sarahmoore
Mod
(43 mins ago)
Tom was taken to the hospital after his crash and we haven't had any news on him yet. We are thinking of him and his family and will share an update as soon as we have one.
[Reply]
7
0
BiNARYBiKE
(36 mins ago)
@InstantBreakfast
: I don’t think they’re trying to distract, all these other articles are normal post-rampage stuff and it’s proper for media not to speculate or say anything until there’s a public statement. They won’t say anything until Tom and his family/people decide it’s time. But it is the elephant in the room and we can all feel it.
I will say that no news is probably bad news.
[Reply]
2
0
MTBthoroughbred
(12 mins ago)
Can anyone explain to me why Godziek has the only un-finished run with a score? Should TVS should have that 10th and pre-qualified spot? Instead a score of 0? Interesting...
[Reply]
5
0
samnation
(11 mins ago)
www.instagram.com/p/CVEqJqxL_mW/?utm_medium=copy_link
[Reply]
2
0
schlayer
(6 mins ago)
@samnation
: thanks! I was feeling sick to stomach with no update after this long.
Heal Up Tom that was some bad A$$ $hit!
[Reply]
1
0
Mtmw
(2 mins ago)
This is the only rampage update I’m looking for
[Reply]
1
0
InstantBreakfast
(2 mins ago)
@BiNARYBiKE
: I guess that was probably a little harsh to frame it that way, I was just remembering back to when Paul Bas had his crash and people were complaining that Red Bull was kind of “hush hush” about it. I’m glad he posted an update
[Reply]
13
0
jazorblast
(1 hours ago)
Only thing I'm interested in at this point is how Tom is
[Reply]
6
0
MDRipper
(1 hours ago)
Reed worked pretty damned hard for that interview
[Reply]
3
0
daugherd
(40 mins ago)
Yeah
#1
thing is Tom, man i’m hope he’s ok.
[Reply]
3
0
boozed
(12 mins ago)
Bloody hell the commentary
[Reply]
1
0
Spark24
(1 mins ago)
Semenuk is so smooth he could've hit that run with a rigid and made it look good. Single crowns all round next year it seems!
[Reply]
2
0
96bikerboss3
(51 mins ago)
Reed got robbed, literally, and I want know what's with TVS,
[Reply]
3
0
SLBIKES
(13 mins ago)
Lets go Brandon!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
8
dhbikerfreak12
(44 mins ago)
I hope Tom didn't pass away...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010236
Mobile Version of Website
18 Comments
I will say that no news is probably bad news.
Heal Up Tom that was some bad A$$ $hit!
Post a Comment