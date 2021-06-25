Video: Top 5 Men's Pro Stage Runs - EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

This is a different style of coverage than most of what we've seen from EWS races, and it's great to see something a bit more comprehensive and closer to what we're used to watching with downhill. Here are the top five pro men's runs from today's pro stage at EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2.
Now it would be nice to have split times and an arrow on the screen with 2 riders (gps).
The split time would be very interesting for stage 3 before the uphill and after the uphill so we can figure out how strong is each rider.
