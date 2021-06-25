Video: Top 5 Men's Pro Stage Runs - EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Jun 25, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

This is a different style of coverage than most of what we've seen from EWS races, and it's great to see something a bit more comprehensive and closer to what we're used to watching with downhill. Here are the top five pro men's runs from today's pro stage at EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2.

Hugo Pigeon Jack Moir Jesse Melamed Richie Rude Robin Wallner


6 Comments

  • 7 0
 That's pretty impressive that Moir did 2nd with a blown rear shock.
  • 1 0
 Niceee that´s the wayy to goo with the format. Simulate live as much as possible.Hope drones will help.
Now it would be nice to have split times and an arrow on the screen with 2 riders (gps).
The split time would be very interesting for stage 3 before the uphill and after the uphill so we can figure out how strong is each rider.
  • 1 0
 Any EWS Racers in here? Yall have been around the world. Thoughts on the hardest EWS course you've ever done?
  • 1 0
 Why does'nt Mr.Rude have straps on his helmet?
  • 1 0
 Nice, I like the change up in format.
  • 1 0
 Nice format!

