Video: Top 5 Slopestyle Runs from Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Jun 21, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesEmil Johansson is the man nobody in the slopestyle scene can match. The young Swede put in an incredible trick-heavy run, with both regular and oppo tricks, all linked with precision. Taking his fourth slopestyle win in a row, Johansson took home gold with a winning score of 97.5.

Second place was taken by Nicholai Rogatkin, who pulled an Opposite Cashroll on the final jump in his second run. "I feel amazing about the Opposite Cashroll,” said the American. “It’s a trick that I’ve worked really hard on. I worked on it for a couple of years and this is actually the first place I've ever done it on dirt, so it was a big relief that I could put a big, opposite manoeuvre in my run. That felt amazing."

Italian favorite Torquato Testa dropped into third after a strong first run that secured him 93.25. Torquato Testa had a super clean run with a double flip at the top of his line.

1st. Emil Johansson: 97.50
2nd. Nicholi Rogatkin: 95.50
3rd. Torquato Testa: 93.25
4th. Erik Fedko: 91.50
5th. Tim Bringer: 90.00 Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Red Bull Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
87941 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
66978 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
61999 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
53411 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
48863 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
48080 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC
46423 views
Review: The Geometron G1 is Designed to Be Future-Proof & Adapatable
43781 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Encouraging to see Fedko and Testa in the top 5 without doing copious amounts of bar spins and tail whips!
  • 1 0
 Lol, PB did you screw up the order of Torquato and Fedko?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007575
Mobile Version of Website