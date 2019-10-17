Pinkbike.com
Video: Top Five Runs from Rampage 2018
Oct 16, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Last year, we saw some incredible feats of man at Red Bull Rampage with familiar faces and some new. So, in case you missed the action, or you fancy reliving the action, here are the top five runs from last year's Rampage.
Red Bull
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Red Bull
Red Bull Rampage
Score
Time
2
0
wako29
(42 mins ago)
My favorite rider got robbed
[Reply]
