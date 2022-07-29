Video: Top Racers Reflect to Celebrate 20 Years of the iXS Downhill Cup

Crack open the Champagne! But this time we’re not celebrating big names – it’s a celebration of a long-standing race series as the iXS Downhill Cup turns the big 2–0. Over the past two decades, this series has hosted 250 races, crowned new champions, forged countless friendships and rewritten history. Let’s take a closer look.

Where it all began for the iXS Downhill Cup

iXS was an early adopter when it came down to championing Germany’s downhill scene. Looking like an old school photo, this image is from 2006 in Ilmenau, when the iXS Downhill Cup was already in its third year.

Baggy pants and flat bars – Do you remember those days?

There are 11 years of downhill history between these two images, but iXS is present in both

The iXS Downhill Cup as a breeding ground for talent

You know this fella: Ben Cathro on the podium at the European Cup in Scotland

Vali Höll is arguably something of a poster kid for iXS Downhill Cup, having competed at the iXS Cup throughout her career.

From the Rookies Cup to the German Cup to the European Cup, Vali has always been a fixture on an iXS podium. And we all know where she is today – Keep crushing it, Vali. David Trummer, Nina Hoffmann, Max Hartenstern, Izabela Yankova and many others cut their teeth by racing the iXS Cups.

20 years between the tape – what’s left to say?

We can only say thank you to all the racers and supporters for being part of the past 20 years – it has been an unforgettable journey!