Video: Top Riders Charging Down The Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 22, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

That's a wrap on Canadian Open. For a second year in a row the 1199 track did not disappoint. Here are the top 14 riders charging down some of the tracks sketchiest sections.

Healing vibes to Kye A'Hem.




4 Comments
 To everyone in the USA: DO NOT BUY A CANYON. They do not care about their customers at all and will happily leave you stranded with an unrideable broken bike you spent thousands on. Prepare to not have a bike indefinitely or even permanently. Please learn from my mistakes and don't waste your money. The money you save just isn't worth the cost of not having a working bike indefinitely.
 Dude - you posted in the forums about your headset. You didn't respond to my query or any other posts on the thread. What's actually broken?
  • 2 0
 Spectators for the win.
 Captain Dak Stackleton sending it.







