Video: Top Riders Charging Down The Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
Jul 22, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
4 Comments
That's a wrap on Canadian Open. For a second year in a row the 1199 track did not disappoint. Here are the top 14 riders charging down some of the tracks sketchiest sections.
Healing vibes to Kye A'Hem.
Posted In:
Videos
DH Racing
Raw Video
Riding Videos
Crankworx Whistler 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,158 articles
4 Comments
Score
Time
5
6
ruckuswithani
FL
(19 mins ago)
To everyone in the USA: DO NOT BUY A CANYON. They do not care about their customers at all and will happily leave you stranded with an unrideable broken bike you spent thousands on. Prepare to not have a bike indefinitely or even permanently. Please learn from my mistakes and don't waste your money. The money you save just isn't worth the cost of not having a working bike indefinitely.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(7 mins ago)
Dude - you posted in the forums about your headset. You didn't respond to my query or any other posts on the thread. What's actually broken?
[Reply]
2
0
deez-nucks
(34 mins ago)
Spectators for the win.
[Reply]
1
0
plustiresaintdead
FL
(14 mins ago)
Captain Dak Stackleton sending it.
[Reply]
