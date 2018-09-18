INDUSTRY INSIDER

Video: Top-Speed World Record Smashed at 183 mph on a Bicycle

Sep 18, 2018
by Alex Evans  

Denise Mueller-Korenek has smashed the previous bicycle land speed record of 167 mph by nearly 17 mph. Reaching a maximum speed of 183.93 mph, faster than the top speed of a Lamborghini Countach LP500 S, using just pedal power.

Photo credit Matt Ben Stone Project Speed Denise Mueller-Korenek
Photo credit: Matt Ben Stone / Project Speed

Using a specially adapted bike, she was towed to just over 100mph, the speed at which she was able to stay on top of her bike's insanely high 62:12 gear ratio, and then slipstreamed behind the car, accelerating up to top speed under her own power.

Photo credit Matt Ben Stone Project Speed Denise Mueller-Korenek
Photo credit: Matt Ben Stone / Project Speed

The record took approximately 5 miles to beat - she was towed for 1.5 miles and then pedaled for the remaning distance in the towcar's draft. With the high gear ratio of the bike, one revolution of the pedals equated to roughly 130-feet of distance travelled.

Photo credit Matt Ben Stone Project Speed Denise Mueller-Korenek
Photo credit: Matt Ben Stone / Project Speed
Photo credit Matt Ben Stone Project Speed Denise Mueller-Korenek
Photo credit: Matt Ben Stone / Project Speed

Denise completed the challenge on a custom-made KHS that resembles a chopper more than a traditional bike. At 7 feet long, it's equipped with 17-inch motorbike wheels and looks to have an exceptionally slack head angle.

17 Comments

  • + 6
 I personally don't get these and land speed record attempts, especially with the draft car.... but I do understand wanting to achieve something and putting everything you have into it, so kudos to the team that made this happen, especially the rider for having the nerve to hold that draft at such a speed - I get sketchy drafting my buddy on the road bike!
  • + 5
 Extremely long and slack, so should be the perfect bike for all the pinkbike keyboard warriors
  • + 4
 Still better than an ebike!
  • + 0
 This is a stupid record, sorry. I just wanna see someone get on a bike, pedal it and then record their top speed. Or alternatively, have them ride down a hill and record their top speed.
  • + 2
 There are lots of categories of cycling speed records - this is just one of them. Motor-paced speed trials has a long history; not sure whether that makes it stupid or not - that seems more like an opinion. Personally I find having the guts to try 180+ on a bike pretty impressive.
web.archive.org/web/20120814062024/www.ihpva.org/hpvarec3.htm#nom27
  • + 1
 Wow. I didn't believe this headline at first when I read that the record was accomplished with pedal power, not gravity. Pretty epic
  • + 0
 Mostly drafting power.
  • + 1
 Cheatin at the start and cheating with draft... Fake news?
  • + 1
 and room for a water bottle
  • + 1
 How come she didn’t use a 29+?
  • + 1
 Aww cmon pink bike where’s the geometry numbers!? ;-)
  • + 1
 While cool, I'd be more impressed if it was unassisted.
  • + 1
 I wonder how many watts she had to throw down ??
  • + 1
 17 ain’t dead!
  • + 0
 Hardtails with dual crowns: always looks cool
  • + 0
 Rim. Brake. Bwahaha!
  • + 0
 To keep the wheel lighter perhaps...less rotational mass at 180mph

Post a Comment



