Video: Top-Speed World Record Smashed at 183 mph on a Bicycle

Denise Mueller-Korenek has smashed the previous bicycle land speed record of 167 mph by nearly 17 mph. Reaching a maximum speed of 183.93 mph, faster than the top speed of a Lamborghini Countach LP500 S, using just pedal power.Using a specially adapted bike, she was towed to just over 100mph, the speed at which she was able to stay on top of her bike's insanely high 62:12 gear ratio, and then slipstreamed behind the car, accelerating up to top speed under her own power.The record took approximately 5 miles to beat - she was towed for 1.5 miles and then pedaled for the remaning distance in the towcar's draft. With the high gear ratio of the bike, one revolution of the pedals equated to roughly 130-feet of distance travelled.Denise completed the challenge on a custom-made KHS that resembles a chopper more than a traditional bike. At 7 feet long, it's equipped with 17-inch motorbike wheels and looks to have an exceptionally slack head angle.