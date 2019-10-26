Video: Top 3 Runs - Rampage 2019

Red Bull Rampage 2019 has come to a monumental end! After 8 days of digging, the world’s wildest freeriders put down the tools and got back on the saddle for a final that we will never forget. Taking his third Rampage crown, Brandon Semenuk stamps his name in MTB history with a seamless first run, scoring an unbeatable 92.33.— Red Bull
2. Brett Rheeder: 91
Big tricks paired with precision but we’d expect nothing less from this guy. Brett Rheeder launched down an aggressive line filled with big drops, flowy features, launching backflips, and sending massive drops with a whole lot of speed, earning himself the second place spot on the podium from Red Bull Rampage 2019.— Red Bull
3. Tom Van Steenbergen: 89.66
Locking in third place on his first run of the day, was Canadian MTB guru, Tom Van Steenbergen. With an incredible flat drop front spin to kick off his run, it was bound to be a wild line.— Red Bull
Your missing Brendog and Lacondeguy...
