Video: Top 3 Runs - Rampage 2019

Oct 26, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
1. Brandon Semenuk: 92.33
bigquotesRed Bull Rampage 2019 has come to a monumental end! After 8 days of digging, the world’s wildest freeriders put down the tools and got back on the saddle for a final that we will never forget. Taking his third Rampage crown, Brandon Semenuk stamps his name in MTB history with a seamless first run, scoring an unbeatable 92.33. Red Bull


2. Brett Rheeder: 91
bigquotesBig tricks paired with precision but we’d expect nothing less from this guy. Brett Rheeder launched down an aggressive line filled with big drops, flowy features, launching backflips, and sending massive drops with a whole lot of speed, earning himself the second place spot on the podium from Red Bull Rampage 2019. Red Bull


3. Tom Van Steenbergen: 89.66
bigquotesLocking in third place on his first run of the day, was Canadian MTB guru, Tom Van Steenbergen. With an incredible flat drop front spin to kick off his run, it was bound to be a wild line. Red Bull



Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Red Bull Rampage 2019
100043 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2019
89654 views
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
85947 views
21 Downhill Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2019 - Vote For Your Favourite
56784 views
Shimano Files Patent for Anti-Lock Brake System for Bikes
47896 views
Review: Alchemy Arktos 29 ST
44813 views
Just 1 More Day to Win a Custom Evil Offering & Fight Cancer - #FCANCERUP $5 Raffle
43291 views
Marzocchi Launches Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension Ahead of Rampage
43215 views

12 Comments

  • 12 5
 I thought that Rampage is a freeride contest not a slop style one.
  • 7 1
 Come on Pinkbike, top four, considering the Pinkbike pole from yesterday about our favourite run. Pull your socks up ????
  • 2 0
 Semenuk is the absolute king of the ????. All hail the robotic freeride overlord.
  • 3 1
 Where was the free ride? Its not supposed to be a slopestyle competition using perfectly groomed jumps
  • 2 0
 Brendog got robbed!? His line was the most death-defying and gnarly!...although the tricks look good for the TV and show...
  • 3 1
 Where is the Brendog Run? and one of the most insane runs from Andreu?
  • 4 1
 They mistitled it - they meant "podium runs". . . . .. like you said - both Brendog and Lacondeguy runs are definitely my favourite ones, along with Nell's
  • 1 0
 What happened to Brendog's blue Gambler bike? He didn't ride it in finals. Any ideas?
  • 2 0
 The pajama suits have surely got to go away by now.
  • 2 1
 Those weren’t the top 3 runs.
Your missing Brendog and Lacondeguy...
  • 1 0
 *robots
  • 1 0
 no head bob 9/10

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014354
Mobile Version of Website