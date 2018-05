Loic Bruni is the current DH Elite Men's World Champion and one of the best mountain bikers France has ever seen. Spending most of his off-season in Queenstown, New Zealand helps him get a lot of laps out of the bike park and get his set up dialled. But we decided it would be more fun to bust out a lap of him smashing some turns and answering your questions from social media. Including one about fighting Aaron Gwin... Enjoy!