Video: Tori Wood Rides Fast & Sends Big Jumps

As a filmmaker, I am lucky enough to have the tools and skillset to document and share stories I believe are worth telling. Oftentimes, the most fulfilling projects are the ones where I get to shed light on subjects who aren’t seeking any recognition at all.
Enter Tori Wood from Squamish BC.
Despite only picking up mountain biking three and a half years ago, she has developed a passion for the sport that has allowed her to progress at an exponential rate. It doesn’t hurt that she lives in one of the best places in the world for mountain biking. She comes from a competitive gymnastics background and therefore has an impressive baseline of strength, balance and a strong mental game. She tackles everything she does with a strong sense of intensity, riding pretty much every day, rain or shine, and proceeds to push her limits every time she gets on her bike.
Tori’s goal over the last year has been to compete in some of the enduros in BC but unfortunately COVID put a hold on a lot of these races. Even the local Whistler Toonie and Squamish Cinco races didn’t run last summer which made it difficult for her to get her foot in the door and get a feel for the racing scene. So, like any other naturally competitive person, Tori downloaded Strava and started racing the local trails on her own time and seeing how she measured up against other riders. While she maintains that gathering QOMs and stacking up Strava statistics holds minimal significance in lieu of actual race results, myself and others have assured her that these achievements do actually mean something. A relatively new rider with over 30 QOMs surely signifies that she might be doing something right.
Currently, Tori is itching to get between the tapes and start racking up racing experience. Her goal is to compete in some of the Canadian Enduro Series events in the open category, the local Squamish Enduro and potentially some downhill races in Whistler. Hopefully this summer will provide her with the opportunity to prove herself she’s been waiting for.
Regardless of whether or not these races go ahead, I think we can all agree that her rate of progression is on a whole other level and that her story is quite unique. I personally can’t wait to see her perform at a competitive level and turn her potential into a reality.
I recently worked with Tori, creating an edit to showcase her skill, speed, style and personality. Do you think she’s got what it takes to race and maybe even land herself on the podium? Check out her first bike video and decide for yourself…
Tori Wood's Strava:https://www.strava.com/athletes/8547363
Tori Wood's Instagram:http://instagram.com/torgallore/
Video, Photography and Words by Vince Emond (@VinceEmond
)https://www.vinceemond.com/
