Video: Tough Tracks, High Altitude & Opera In The Pits in 'Jank Files Ep. 4'

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team trades Austria in for Italy as they hit the final race in this mega European race block in Canazei. Despite the huge physical stages and thin mountain air, the team still sees major improvements over previous rounds. The vibe is high as we talk rotors, brake choice, race week and even get a little champagne popping practice for Lily.
Welcome to round 5 in Val di Fassa!
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Emmett Hancock
Lily Boucher
