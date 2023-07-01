Video: Tough Tracks, High Altitude & Opera In The Pits in 'Jank Files Ep. 4'

Jun 30, 2023
by Rocky Mountain  

Words: Rocky Mountain

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team trades Austria in for Italy as they hit the final race in this mega European race block in Canazei. Despite the huge physical stages and thin mountain air, the team still sees major improvements over previous rounds. The vibe is high as we talk rotors, brake choice, race week and even get a little champagne popping practice for Lily.

Welcome to round 5 in Val di Fassa!

Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Rémi Gauvin


Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Emmett Hancock


Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Lily Boucher


Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Filmed and edited by: @kazyamamura
Photos by: @davetrumpore


Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore / @RideWrap / @evocsports / Reform


Posted In:
Videos Race Face Rocky Mountain Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Emmett Hancock Lily Boucher Remi Gauvin


Author Info:
RockyMountainBicycles avatar

Member since Jan 14, 2011
134 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023
68042 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
62963 views
First Ride: Ibis HD6 - Mixed Wheels & More Travel
61502 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB135
54741 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 3
49796 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta SX V5
42880 views
Tech Randoms - Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
42256 views
Elite Finals Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
42179 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.229360
Mobile Version of Website