Video: Tour De France Riders Attempt a Mid-Stage Wheelie Contest

Jul 13, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

The peloton of the Tour de France may seem like a serious bunch but it's not just about watts, waaiers and wincing, sometimes it's about wheelies too. These vloggers organised an impromptu wheelie competition for riders on the final climb of Sunday's Stage 15 and a fair few pros joined in the fun. The winner on the day was Team Qhubeka NextHash's Max Walscheid who managed a 134 metre wheelie up a steep switchback before finishing the stage in 140th place, 30 minutes behind stage winner Sepp Kuss.

bigquotesWe organised a Wheelie Context in the Tour de France and the whole peloton joined in! Who beats current champion Oliver Naesen?!


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Road Cycling Tour De France


17 Comments

  • 22 0
 That was very enjoyable to watch! So many think of these guys as cardio robots and it's nice to see them out there enjoying it at the back of the peloton.
  • 1 2
 When you spend as many hours in the saddle as they do, their skills just have to be excellent.

One of the best hucks I have ever seen was in a tour race ~a decade ago. Downhill, around a corner, the yellow jersey came in waaaay to hot. Straight out the back of the corner, and into someone's very steep downhill driveway. 5 ft huck to flat on a damn road racer. Back in it and saved the jersey. Can't recall who that was.
  • 2 0
 And when you watch them go down a mountain in the rain at 50mph on 23mm tires.
  • 11 0
 To be honest, a lot of those guys could do way better than they did. I think they are absolutely spent at this point in the Tour and at that point in the stage.

Also, not really a fair contest with Sagan and van der Poel not in the race anymore ;-).
  • 5 0
 But that's just it - they are spent - as was he, but he lifted that front end up and rode it like a boss, spent and all.
  • 9 2
 PB really needs to put an XC filter on so that i can only have Ebike content.
  • 1 0
 There needs to be an King of the Wheelie competition and a " Wheelie Jersey" for the riders to win!

That was super fun to watch those have a go at wheelies after so many miles of brutal riding.
  • 3 0
 Wheelie Tuesday s really doesn’t have the same ring to it
  • 2 0
 Wyn, you are light years ahead the competition !
  • 2 0
 Ace...
  • 1 0
 This was a pleasure to watch!
  • 1 0
 We can be certain that no PED's were involved in breaking this record!
  • 1 0
 Leave it to the Dutch. . . lol, that was fantastic.
  • 1 1
 Got to do something to make it interesting I suppose.
  • 1 0
 This is fantastic
  • 3 6
 Oliver Naesen rides for AG2R-Citroen...
  • 1 0
 Fixed, thanks!

