Video: Tour De France Riders Attempt a Mid-Stage Wheelie Contest

We organised a Wheelie Context in the Tour de France and the whole peloton joined in! Who beats current champion Oliver Naesen?!

The peloton of the Tour de France may seem like a serious bunch but it's not just about watts, waaiers and weight saving, sometimes it's about wheelies too. These vloggers organised an impromptu wheelie competition for riders on the final climb of Sunday's Stage 15 and a fair few pros joined in the fun. The winner on the day was Team Qhubeka NextHash's Max Walscheid who managed a 174 metre wheelie up a steep switchback before finishing the stage in 140th place, 30 minutes behind stage winner Sepp Kuss.