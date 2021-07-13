Video: Tour De France Riders Attempt a Mid-Stage Wheelie Contest

The peloton of the Tour de France may seem like a serious bunch but it's not just about watts, waaiers and weight saving, sometimes it's about wheelies too. These vloggers organised an impromptu wheelie competition for riders on the final climb of Sunday's Stage 15 and a fair few pros joined in the fun. The winner on the day was Team Qhubeka NextHash's Max Walscheid who managed a 174 metre wheelie up a steep switchback before finishing the stage in 140th place, 30 minutes behind stage winner Sepp Kuss.
|We organised a Wheelie Context in the Tour de France and the whole peloton joined in! Who beats current champion Oliver Naesen?!
One of the best hucks I have ever seen was in a tour race ~a decade ago. Downhill, around a corner, the yellow jersey came in waaaay to hot. Straight out the back of the corner, and into someone's very steep downhill driveway. 5 ft huck to flat on a damn road racer. Back in it and saved the jersey. Can't recall who that was.
youtu.be/Gr89ku-K2WU
Also, not really a fair contest with Sagan and van der Poel not in the race anymore ;-).
That was super fun to watch those have a go at wheelies after so many miles of brutal riding.
I don't know about you !?
But i'm glad that we have Wyn
in the MTB races - community ,
It could be good to have more like him !
.. just saying youtu.be/DumWgdISahE
