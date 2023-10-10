Full Film: The Tour De Gnar 2023

Words
: Yoann Barelli
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the 3rd edition of the Tour de Gnar!
Tour de Gnar is a gathering of riders from around the world, both women and men, taking on the gnarliest features of Sea to Sky, BC, Canada, all in a single day.
This 15-hour beast of a journey began at 6 a.m. in Squamish, with the plan to conquer 15 features all the way to Rutherford in Pemberton.
For this year's edition, we had 30 riders, compared to 10 last year and only 2 the year before. More riders means less time for each rider to analyze and safely navigate the features, as for most, it was their first time tackling them all.
Two days of rain leading up to the tour made the terrain extremely slippery, adding an extra element of gnarliness! As you can imagine, this year was a bit of a rodeo, so fasten your seat belts, everyone, and enjoy the show.
We would also like to take this opportunity to promote our friend Aven's fundraiser. Aven had a crash a few days after the tour and is now suffering from a spinal cord injury. After 10 weeks in the ICU in Vancouver, he needs all the support from our community. I invite you to make a donation; even the smallest amount can make a huge difference in his life. GOFUNDME US AND INTERNATIONAL
. GOFUNDME CANADA
. I RIDE FOR AVEN PHOTO AUCTION FUNDRAISER
.
We would like to thanks the search and rescue teams in the Sea to sky corridor for continuously saving the lives of all of us playing in the woods, and sometimes putting ourselves in very tricky situations. All these people are volunteers and also need our support.
A donation will go a long ways.SQUAMISH SAR
.WHISTLER SAR
.PEMBERTON SAR
.NORTHSHORE RESCUE
.
Thank you so much for taking part and supporting this beast of a journey, we will be back next year, with even more riders, women and men !!
Filmed by Stuart Costello and Mason Copeland @stuminous @most_cope
Edited by Stuart Costello@stuminous
Drone operator Nic Nolet @nnolet
Thumbnail Photo @backpackerphotos
