Video: Tracey Hannah Sends the Cairns DH World Cup Track On Her Enduro Bike

Mar 26, 2021
by UR Team  

For Tracey Hannah, stepping back from World Cup racing doesn’t mean stepping back from sending it! For 2021 Tracey is preparing a new racing program where she will ride her enduro bike more. Tracey didn’t lose any time and took her new NS Bikes Define straight into the Cairns world cup track, riding smooth and fast!


bigquotesHaving a little bit of pressure taken off means I can spend more time on my new enduro bike. I’m loving it so much and I can't wait to take it on trips and events in the coming months!Tracey Hannah




6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Would love to see her race some EWS races.
  • 1 0
 Life goal is to get within 5secs of Tracey on the Worlds Track.
  • 1 0
 She's such a legend. Go Tracey!
  • 1 0
 Haaa... retirement... this cool and calm period of life...
  • 1 0
 She didn't get slower...
  • 1 0
 She really rips!

