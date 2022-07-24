Video: Tracey Hannah Shares her Experience of Becoming a Team Manager in 'Inside The Line' Ep. 11

Who raced her first national BMX title when she was 4 years old? Tracey Hannah did. When Tracey was 13 years old her parents let her try downhill riding. At 14, she raced for the National titles in Elite, and she came in 2nd place. What an exciting career Tracey has had, the respect for her athleticism and dedication can not be denied.For 7 years, Tracey was Australian National Champion. After that, she started racing overseas and her results were; First in the NORBA Series overall, A Junior World Championship, Third in a World Cup overall, Third in Elite World Championships..the list goes on...2012 during practice for the 6th round, she endured a horrific crashed and was helicoptered to the hospital. She had broken her femur, collarbone, bruised a lung, and had a hematoma. What a career. What adversity. But it isn't even close to ending there.Fast forward to 2019 Stats for Tracey Hannah:1st 2019 UCI World Cup Champion (DH)1st UCI World Cup Round 5, Les Gets France1st UCI World Cup Round 3, Leogang Austria1st iXS European Cup #1, Maribor Slovenia1st Crankworx Whistler - Canadian Open DH, Whistler B.C. Canada1st Crankworx Innsbruck - DH, Innsbruck Austria1st Crankworx Rotorua - DH, Rotorua New Zealand1st MTBA - Australian National ChampionshipIn 2021, Tracey announced that after racking up 6 individual World Champs medals and one overall World Cup title, the Australian will focus on fun and sharing her knowledge with other riders.Episode 11 of "Inside The Line" we connect with Tracy Hannah, to get closer to this racing legend and find out how she's pivoted her racing career to become a Team Manager of the NS Bikes UR Team after racing World Cups for most of her career. We go into details about her new life, what her responsibilities are and how she helps the team push towards their goals with grace and a light touch.As a World Cup overall winner and fierce competitor with many wins and podiums in her career, Tracey knows what it takes to win and brings this mentality to the team. As a manager, she continues to push her own boundaries for the team, as well as lean on her team to push themselves to deliver. Tracey takes that same thirst for excellence she's always had, and applies it to her managing role and day-to-day activities, so her riders only have to think about doing their best and being as fast as possible on track.As viewers, it's great to get to ride along with the teams. We see and learn about Tracey's racing careers and new managerial role, how kind she is and how she's down to just roll up the sleeves to get 'er done. We also see that she's still competing, and if that's not enough, we get to see Tracey join in on the fun and lead us on more adventure. After announcing her retirement from World Cup racing last year, Tracey joined Rob Warner in Red Bull's coverage of the Women's downhill racing this year. How awesome is that.With Tracey juggling team manager, racer and World Cup commentator we see that Tracey is a warm, caring and has done what most can only dream of and she's hugely important part to the sport we all love. Tracey Hannah is a bad ass, a great racer, team player and great individual.Subscribe and tune in all season long to get more team stories and insights into what it is like to be a professional downhill racing team competing to be the best in the world.Sponsored by e*thirteen