Video: Tracey Hannah Shreds Hard on Her Local Downhill Trails

It's time for Tracey Hannah to hit the road again! As we write she is on her way over to Europe for World Champs.Life of a downhill rider is not always glamorous and it doesn’t always come with a fancy bike park. For Tracey it’s just really her local track, riding it over and over again. A shuttle driver is also a key part of someone’s success and for Tracey, that’s her dad. This combo is crucial to her training and behind her greatest achievements! Follow Tracey down Kuranda, her local training track!