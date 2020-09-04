Video: Tracey Hannah Shreds Hard on Her Local Downhill Trails

Sep 3, 2020
by UR Team  


It's time for Tracey Hannah to hit the road again! As we write she is on her way over to Europe for World Champs.

Life of a downhill rider is not always glamorous and it doesn’t always come with a fancy bike park. For Tracey it’s just really her local track, riding it over and over again. A shuttle driver is also a key part of someone’s success and for Tracey, that’s her dad. This combo is crucial to her training and behind her greatest achievements! Follow Tracey down Kuranda, her local training track!



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Polygon Tracey Hannah


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
84535 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash
80020 views
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
67009 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
62072 views
Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Hits 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'
57312 views
Review: Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro
54623 views
First Ride: Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System
52570 views
Trailforks Introduces Paid Trailforks Pro Option
42141 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 So good to see local trails on PinkBike and even better when they're being riden by the local World Champ.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007526
Mobile Version of Website