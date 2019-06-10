Video: Tracey Hannah Turns Goals Into Reality in Leogang

We started our week in Leogang with the concept of making a video talking about the goals vs reality of each rider, asking them the same questions every morning: What is your goal for the day. At night we did let them evaluate if their goals were reached and what happened.We wanted to show something a bit more real and an insight into the ups and downs of racing. We did not get disappointed!On one side Alex and Simon didn't qualify and were far from their goals.Mick had mixed feelings, while he progressed he wasn’t quite where he wanted to be.Then Tracey had one of the best race of her career but you’ll see it wasn’t an easy win and it came with some struggles.