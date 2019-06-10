VIDEOS

Video: Tracey Hannah Turns Goals Into Reality in Leogang

Jun 10, 2019
by UR Team  

We started our week in Leogang with the concept of making a video talking about the goals vs reality of each rider, asking them the same questions every morning: What is your goal for the day. At night we did let them evaluate if their goals were reached and what happened.

We wanted to show something a bit more real and an insight into the ups and downs of racing. We did not get disappointed!

On one side Alex and Simon didn't qualify and were far from their goals.



Mick had mixed feelings, while he progressed he wasn’t quite where he wanted to be.


Then Tracey had one of the best race of her career but you’ll see it wasn’t an easy win and it came with some struggles.




MENTIONS: @urteam


Regions in Article
The epic Bikepark Leogang

Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
106688 views
Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
86945 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
69802 views
MUST WATCH: Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog in 'Parallel'
68352 views
6 Clip-In Trail Pedals Ridden & Rated
55052 views
Video: How Did Aaron Gwin Crash in Fort William?
48092 views
Results: Timed Training - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
42507 views
Tech Briefing: New Bikes, Waterless Cleaner, Accessories & More - June 2019
41327 views

6 Comments

  • + 2
 Always had a lot of respect for Tracey, clearly very talented, committed and also comes across very well in interviews. I managed to grab a quick chat with her outside the team pits, shortly after her race run at Fort Bill. She was obviously stoked with her finish there, but was happy to chat for a few minutes. Glad to say that she’s every bit as cool as she seems in interviews, so really pleased to see her take the win in Leogang.
  • + 2
 I heard Tracy mention in a post-race interview ‘talking about never having won a race against Rachael’ but to actually set it as a goal must have added a lot of stress. I couldn’t be more proud. Well done.
  • + 3
 Tracy is awesome!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWyIG7wzgyM&t=580s
  • + 1
 She sure is!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038760
Mobile Version of Website