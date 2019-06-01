Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Track Talk with Eliot Jackson - Fort William World Cup DH 2019
May 31, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Tweet
Eliot Jackson takes you down the track in Fort William and takes a look inside the pits ahead of the second round of the 2019 DH World Cup.
Video: Red Bull
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
Bruccio
(1 hours ago)
love Elliot, always hyper-stoked for simply being on the track. keep on rocking, buddy!
[Reply]
+ 1
nohalloran05
(4 mins ago)
Eliot is the best. One of the more engaging guys who seems to get everyone to open up. Hope this sticks around as long as he wants to do it.
[Reply]
+ 2
john260164
(1 hours ago)
Good work Eliot, great preview
[Reply]
+ 1
dobermon
(4 mins ago)
Is Cheech and Chong doing a track walk analysis also?
[Reply]
+ 1
fatduke
(49 mins ago)
Hoping there's a Fort William Elliot and Neko downtime podcast.
[Reply]
+ 1
xice
(50 mins ago)
Lousy weather. Smiles all around. Love it.
[Reply]
+ 1
BaileyTelfer06
(18 mins ago)
the mysterious riders are Oliver and Ben Zwar
[Reply]
