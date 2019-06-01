VIDEOS

Video: Track Talk with Eliot Jackson - Fort William World Cup DH 2019

May 31, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Eliot Jackson takes you down the track in Fort William and takes a look inside the pits ahead of the second round of the 2019 DH World Cup.

7 Comments

  • + 3
 love Elliot, always hyper-stoked for simply being on the track. keep on rocking, buddy!
  • + 1
 Eliot is the best. One of the more engaging guys who seems to get everyone to open up. Hope this sticks around as long as he wants to do it.
  • + 2
 Good work Eliot, great preview
  • + 1
 Is Cheech and Chong doing a track walk analysis also?
  • + 1
 Hoping there's a Fort William Elliot and Neko downtime podcast.
  • + 1
 Lousy weather. Smiles all around. Love it.
  • + 1
 the mysterious riders are Oliver and Ben Zwar

