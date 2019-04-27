VIDEOS

Video: Track Talk with Eliot Jackson - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 26, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Eliot Jackson takes you down the track in Maribor and takes a look inside the pits ahead of the first round of the 2019 DH World Cup.

Video: Red Bull

