Video: Track Walk and Course Cutting with CathroVision

Aug 8, 2019
by Ben Cathro  

Ben Cathro takes a look at some of the changes on the revised Lenzerheide course and chats with Amaury Pierron about course cutting.

Regions in Article
Lenzerheide Bikepark

Posted In:
Videos Ben Cathro DH Racing Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
104479 views
Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
82294 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
70410 views
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
66108 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
60176 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
49215 views
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019
43649 views
First Ride: The 2020 Kona Process 134 CR Has a Full Carbon Frame & 29" Wheels
43238 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013309
Mobile Version of Website