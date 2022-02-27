close
Video: Track Walk & Practice with Bernard Kerr at the Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo Urban DH
Feb 27, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Its track walk and practice time here at Redbull VCA here in Valparaiso in Chile. The stairs are still as sketchy as hell so enjoy myself getting sketchy. We follow downtown heroes Tomas Slavik and Pedro Fierrar!
—
Bernard Kerr
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Bernard Kerr
Vlogs
DH Racing
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
wslee
(22 mins ago)
Is this the 2nd time this year?
[Reply]
1
0
gallico916
(1 mins ago)
Margin of error...not here, ride or die
[Reply]
