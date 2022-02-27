close
Video: Track Walk & Practice with Bernard Kerr at the Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo Urban DH

Feb 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIts track walk and practice time here at Redbull VCA here in Valparaiso in Chile. The stairs are still as sketchy as hell so enjoy myself getting sketchy. We follow downtown heroes Tomas Slavik and Pedro Fierrar!Bernard Kerr


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Is this the 2nd time this year?
  • 1 0
 Margin of error...not here, ride or die

