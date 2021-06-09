Video: Track Walk Day with the Fox Racing Crew - Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Jun 9, 2021
by FOX Factory  

It's track walk day in Leogang, the busiest day for the Fox team, and the calm before the storm for the athletes.

bigquotesSo far it's going pretty well, we're busy! There's a lot of forks and shocks. It's been a long off-season so that just means riders didn't service anything and now we're getting it all in one day. It's a chill day for riders, they might have a training day on a trail bike or a road bike, but mostly all they're doing is walking the track, getting an idea of lines, some of them will film a little bit to remember sections and talk stuff over. It's a nice long day to get all the teams sorted.-Jordi

Tune in tomorrow for more Dialed action as the race teams take their first laps on the track for practice and make final adjustments before Quali's on Friday.

Got a question or suggestion for Dialed content? Drop it in the comments below!

Posted In:
Videos Fox Racing Bernard Kerr Brendan Fairclough Camille Balanche Ed Masters Greg Minnaar Jordi Cortes Leogang World Cup Dh 2021


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
99502 views
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
72791 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
56766 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
51806 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
49418 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?
42419 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
41782 views
Spotted (Again): GT's Part Downhill, Part Enduro Bike
40665 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Dialed has got to be one of my favorite YouTube channels. Honestly they show me more of what goes on at World Cups than RedBull

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009388
Mobile Version of Website