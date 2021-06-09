Video: Track Walk Day with the Fox Racing Crew - Leogang World Cup DH 2021

So far it's going pretty well, we're busy! There's a lot of forks and shocks. It's been a long off-season so that just means riders didn't service anything and now we're getting it all in one day. It's a chill day for riders, they might have a training day on a trail bike or a road bike, but mostly all they're doing is walking the track, getting an idea of lines, some of them will film a little bit to remember sections and talk stuff over. It's a nice long day to get all the teams sorted.-Jordi