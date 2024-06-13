Powered by Outside

Video: Track Walk with Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron at the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 13, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWe are back in Italy for the UCI Downhill World Cup! Who better to take us on a tour of the iconic track at Val di Sole than Myriam Nicole and Amaury Pierron! WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Amaury Pierron Myriam Nicole Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,207 articles
Report
