Video: Track Walk with the Santa Cruz Syndicate - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021

Sep 1, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


The Syndicate have only just put down the celebratory champagne after Minnaar's win in Val di Sole and it’s already time to get walking!

The track is looking fast, and there is a lot of big air to be had. It looks to be another flat out race…

Racing and Events Videos Greg Minnaar Luca Shaw Steve Peat DH Racing World Cup DH Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2021


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Whoever built the trick jump in the middle needs to fetch a spade.
  • 1 0
 i keep forgetting Greg is like 8ft tall...

