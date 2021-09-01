Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Track Walk with the Santa Cruz Syndicate - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
Sep 1, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The Syndicate have only just put down the celebratory champagne after Minnaar's win in Val di Sole and it’s already time to get walking!
The track is looking fast, and there is a lot of big air to be had. It looks to be another flat out race…
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Greg Minnaar
Luca Shaw
Steve Peat
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
186556 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
90861 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
70513 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
49761 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
48564 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
45894 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
41978 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
40233 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
tremeer023
(36 mins ago)
Whoever built the trick jump in the middle needs to fetch a spade.
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(1 hours ago)
i keep forgetting Greg is like 8ft tall...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010000
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment