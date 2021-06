"I wouldn't say I scrub, but I am good at keeping low" - Steve PeatNot only is he good at keeping low, but he's also not half bad at analysing a track. Join the team for the first track walk of 2021.The track hasn't changed a lot since Worlds in 2020. However, there are definitely going to be some changes from practice to race day. Fresh dirt and rain don't often go hand in hand, but they do here. We predict big ruts and tyre conundrums.