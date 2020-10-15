Video: Trackside Analysis with Eliot Jackson & Rob Warner at the Maribor DH World Cup 2020

The downhill track in Maribor always becomes THE talk of the MTB scene when the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup circus stops in Slovenia. Eliot Jackson is a man who knows a thing or two about world-class downhill courses and luckily he is always keen to explain them to us. As he couldn't attend the track walk & talk in person this year, he acquired the help of a familiar face... Mr. Rob Warner himself. Since the duo can compare to a well-oiled machine any day of the week, they've managed to come with a Track Talk like no other... 2020 style. — Red Bull