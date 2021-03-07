Video: Tracy Moseley & Manon Carpenter Explore Scottish Highland Trails in 'Back to Why'

It’s been a strange year so far, to put it mildly. Routines have been disrupted, travel plans blown apart and families forced to communicate digitally. At the same time, there’s been a sense of urgency in plans, a now-or-never approach towards making and acting upon plans.
As Autumn was approaching two former world champions were hatching their own plan to get back to basics, out into the mountains, and away from a world thrown upside down. A chance phone conversation led Tracy and Manon to reflect on the paths their careers took.
The conversations wandered off on various tangents and in different directions, as they invariably do, but it always came back to the same topic: ‘Why?’. Why did we all start mountain biking in the first place? Particularly Tracy and Manon, who have been on the race circuit for so many years. With racing put on hold this year, it gave these two World Champions the chance to re-visit why they started riding and fueled a desire to get back to the roots of their riding careers.
Back to Why...
45 Comments
Would help though, to maybe point this out, with a little note
What other people do with their lives concerns me not, I like seeing what other folks are doing, but how or why they’re doing it is not my business.
Boundary up people!
Folks need to learn boundaries, too many people are minding the business of others.
What others do has nothing to do with you, it doesn’t matter whether they are public or private persons, family, friends, or loved ones.
Social media has led to blurred boundaries, but that doesn’t change the facts: people need to mind their “own” business.
When practiced it become easy, and your quality of life will improve as the stress over worrying about other people dissolves.
To judge these women, who were recreating outside in some of the most remote parts of the UK simply is not fair.
I repeat, its pretty clear that the cost of the lockdowns is higher than the benefit.
That's just 1 illness. No to mention the total withdrawal of mental health services, an apparent suicide epidemic according to one of the doctors dealing with young adult suicide, impaired childhood development of social skills, people not being able to see loved ones for months and them those loved ones dying. My own grandmother spent 2 months in hospital with no visitors before she died. My mother hasn't coped well at all since and it's definitely largely because she knows her mother died alone and confused in a hospital. These lockdowns are devastating and the evidence that they work is pretty poor.
That's before we even get into the effects of the cost of having half the country unemployed for months. How is all this welfare going to be paid for?
Sweden has had no lockdown and a similar death rate to Ireland which has been locked down for 180 days. The longest in Europe. Germany has had minimal lock downs and again, it has a much lower death rate.
Everyone has exhausted 'at home content' in the first lockdown and people don't want to keep watching that, so pros/influencers have to travel to create interesting content and sustain their income.
I appreciate it's a tricky conundrum and some of the pro's feel a bit uneasy about it themselves. The reality is they are the people working that you notice travelling about and doing loads of stuff, but there is loads of other jobs where people are cutting about all over the country, you just don't see it nor do you get jealous of it because it isn't considered 'fun'.
I'm wrong about the length of lockdowns and death rates in Ireland, Sweden and Germany am I? Well you better contact those that collate the data for Worldometer and the Who then as that's where I got it.
Oh wait, none of my facts are wrong. People like you need to wind your necks in a bit. Clearly trying to jump on the holier than thou "you don't understand the science" bandwagon while simultaneously not understanding any of the science or the facts themselves.
You are allowed take the opinion that lockdowns are a good idea but trying to dismiss those who don't as "anti vaxxers" is incredibly ignorant. I bet you accuse other people of causing polarisation too. Oh, the irony....
New York: You can go to the beach, but you have to be in the water (or actively preparing to go into the water) swimming. You can be on the sidewalk, but you have to be moving/jogging/biking. You can't be stationary, sitting on a bench or beach towel. its science! Stay safe!
(Also ignore all the politicians ignoring their own edicts)
This is already true for all groups under age 65.
Massively disappointed when I realised 4 minutes was my lot.
T-Mo, Manon, how’s about making a documentary series, travelling round Scotland, could call it ‘The Trip 2’ - you’d be way more entertaining than Steve Coogan (Although I do love Rob Brydon)
They put lights on, on the Torridon descent next to the bottom slabs though, should have just held.her chappin for the couple of minutes to the bottom.
Fuggetabout it....
... I seem obvious
...... the next guy seems redundant for saying I seem
Obvious
.......... you seem...what? bored?
Me too
