Video: Trail Bike Ripping in 'For the Thrill'

Jul 25, 2020
by Samuel Mehlin  
FOR THE THRILL

by samscreations
Views: 701    Faves: 3    Comments: 3


FOR THE THRILL


Lots of time during lockdown to plan and Transition Bikes coming up with the perfect bike for my riding. Made me want to work on another project with my friend and filmmaker Samuel. Both still being students we took time off almost immediately after we were allowed to again, so we had to shoot at some more local spots. Fortunately, a new riding spot was just about rideable in time for shooting. And gave us the perfect set up. We really wanted to progress the shooting and the riding for this one. Luckily we had some friends helping out with flying drones and taking BTS shots. We also tried to catch the perfect light in the evening to create a perfect piece. Overall we wanted to get way more creative with this one. We tried to create a mysterious mood. In which you get brought into when you are out there scouting for new spots to ride. All "for the thrill".


Shoutout to Transition Bikes, Loose Riders and Fahrrad Fahrwerk for supporting this project.



Foto by Colin Oettle

Foto by Colin Oettle
Foto by Colin Oettle


Transition Scout Size M
Julian´s custom build Transition Scout

Full Album click here



CREDITS

Cinematography/Editing: Samuel Mehlin
Stills: Colin Oettle
Aerials: Moritz Silberhorn
Athlete / Text : Julian Clauss
Special Thanks to Skye Schillhammer - Transition Bikes, Frederik Köder - Fahrrad Fahrwerk,
Sam Gilling and Loose Riders for making all this possible.


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020
76487 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
70085 views
Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?
60686 views
Yeti Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Releasing $9,900 Limited Edition ARC Hardtail
57674 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Riders From the First Ever EWS?
56455 views
Review: 2020 Mondraker SuperFoxy RR
49312 views
Bontrager Release BITS Integrated Stem Tool System
37879 views
CyclingTips Digest: How SRAM Was Built, Silca Hot Wax, Internal-Gear Hubs, and More
35353 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Great stuff! Proper riding and filmmaking - more please...!
  • 2 0
 DUDE this is insane

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008343
Mobile Version of Website