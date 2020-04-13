Video: Trail Bike Shredding with Downhill Racer Tristan Botteram

I recently got the chance to film this project called ''Go all the way''. It's a video about an upcoming pro downhill rider named Tristan Botteram. He lives in the flattest country in Europe (The Netherlands), which is of course extremely hard if you try to make a career as a downhill racer. While still being in school he travels most of his weekends to different countries to train. He literally has to ''Go all the way'' for his goal.
__
4K Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gWZoz-diZM
__
Rider: Tristan Botteram
Instagram: Tristanbotteram
Directed / Filmed / edited by: Daan Schel - DSV Videography
Instagram: @DSV_videography
Contact: daanschel.productions@gmail.com
2 Comments
Post a Comment