Video: Trail Bike Trials Masterclass with Jack Carthy

As the 11-time World Champion, Jack Carthy is an almost unbelievably dominant force in the world of trials riding.
His location no doubt helps with his success - his home in Shipley, northern England is less than 5 minutes from Shipley Glen, a small wooded valley littered with rocks and boulders of all shapes and sizes. When not practising for his next contest on his trials bike, he'll be lapping the same lines on his trail bike, the Orange Switch 7, creating lines on the fly through seemingly endless rocky trail features.
Follow Jack in this trials masterclass around Shipley Glen in his segment from Shires: A British Bicycle Film.
Shot around the UK over 2 years and narrated by 'The Voice of Mountain Biking', Rob Warner, Shires encompasses a broad range of riders, racers, freeriders, and world champions. Riders include many of the best in the UK, featuring legend Steve Peat, downhill racers Bernard Kerr, Mikayla Parton, Joe Barnes, Jake 100, Rob Warner, Jack Carthy, Rob Welch, Sam Hockenhull, Joel Anderson, Harry Schofield, Tom Justice, Jess Stone, Ben Gerrish and many more.
After premiering to a packed screening presented by Rob Warner himself at Highland Cinema in Fort William right after the 2023 UCI Downhill World Champs, Shires has been screened to sold-out crowds across the UK and in Canada and Denmark, Shires is now available for all to see on Red Bull TV
.