Getting fast and loose at Silver Star with that rad Slovenian guy who used to live in a truck at the Bike Ranch and has recently migrated to Vernon. We ended up having time constraints and managed to get something rad out of it, owing to Jakob's supernatural ability to thrown down for five hours straight without water or rest.Jakob would like to thank Norco, Skyride, Live to Play, 5.10, Spank and IXS for their support in the 2019 season.A film by Max Loukidelis.