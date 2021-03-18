Pinkbike.com
Video: Trail Blasting with Olivier Cuvet
Mar 18, 2021
by
Olivier Cuvet
A good day spent on home trails, testing the new set up on the bike. Loamy tacky dirt and well shaped trails fired up both rider and cameraman!
Rider :
Olivier Cuvet
Cinematography :
Jordan Rasoldier
Support :
Loam Distribution
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Olivier Cuvet
2 Comments
2
0
Cocorico
(1 hours ago)
Yeahhhh mec !!Nice trail and it can only be good with the beastie !!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
ciechan
(50 mins ago)
Such a cool edit with stylish non-pro riding!
[Reply]
