Video: Trail Blasting with Olivier Cuvet

Mar 18, 2021
by Olivier Cuvet  

A good day spent on home trails, testing the new set up on the bike. Loamy tacky dirt and well shaped trails fired up both rider and cameraman!




Rider : Olivier Cuvet
Cinematography : Jordan Rasoldier
Support : Loam Distribution

 Yeahhhh mec !!Nice trail and it can only be good with the beastie !!!!!
 Such a cool edit with stylish non-pro riding!

