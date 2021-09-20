Pinkbike.com
Video: Trail Builder vs Trail Poacher
Sep 20, 2021
by
Mark Matthews
A trail builder defends his territory. These rare creatures are a vital part of the mountain bicycle ecosystem. Moments captured by
Scott Bell Visuals
5 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
6
0
frednewton
(26 mins ago)
Awesome video. So true as well. I'm glad he got the poacher to help digging. I thought he was going to kill him and eat him.
[Reply]
2
0
dkidd
(2 days ago)
@brianpark
got taller?
[Reply]
1
0
barry9559
(3 mins ago)
Hahaha quality... if only the real outcome was a dig session
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
(29 mins ago)
Gold
[Reply]
1
0
kevinthrower
(27 mins ago)
Sweet video Mark!
[Reply]
