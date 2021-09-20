Video: Trail Builder vs Trail Poacher

Sep 20, 2021
by Mark Matthews  

A trail builder defends his territory. These rare creatures are a vital part of the mountain bicycle ecosystem. Moments captured by Scott Bell Visuals

Trail poaching


Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
110809 views
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
104363 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
80835 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
63142 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
61302 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
59782 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
55893 views
Review: 2022 Devinci Spartan HP - The Sturdy Trail Smasher
48267 views

5 Comments

  • 6 0
 Awesome video. So true as well. I'm glad he got the poacher to help digging. I thought he was going to kill him and eat him.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark got taller?
  • 1 0
 Hahaha quality... if only the real outcome was a dig session
  • 1 0
 Gold
  • 1 0
 Sweet video Mark!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008804
Mobile Version of Website