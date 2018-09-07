VIDEOS

Video: Trail Engaged Episode 2 - An Update From Whistler Bike Park's Trail Crew

Sep 7, 2018
by WhistlerMountain BikePark  

Whistler Bike Park Welcome To Trail Engaged

Trail Engaged returns for Episode 2 and we are hitting a couple of hot topics in this segment, including braking bumps, intermediate access in the Creekside zone and a brand new segment called Rapid Fire Responses.

Keep Them Coming
If you have an idea to improve the Bike Park or questions we haven't answered yet, let us know here. Merci!

Fall Pass On Sale Now
Everyone knows Fall time is all time, that's why we have the Fall Pass. Get unlimited Bike Park access from September 1 until close on October 8 for just $299. If you already have a limited pass (10-day, 5-day, Twilight or Top of the World), tack on the pass for just $229.
For more info, click here.

#RideNowSleepLater

WMBP 2017


4 Comments

  • + 2
 Flying to YVR not faster cause of the border BS, easyier to fly to SEA and take lightrail to amtrak then rent a car or zipcar, or Fly to BLI and rent, beware if you have any DUI's or something that Canada will prevent you from entering.... BC road livecams images.drivebc.ca/bchighwaycam/pub/html/www/13.html
  • + 1
 I flew into SEA and then a connecting flight into YVR in August and it couldn't have been smoother. Took less than 10 minutes each way for immigration and then hopped on the shuttle from the airport to Whistler.
  • + 2
 I saw a small lonley tear fall from Pete's moustache as it mourns the passing of one of the great moustacios of our time.
Eastbound & Down Bandit.. Eastbound & Down.
Salute
  • + 3
 I just blue my wad. Please don't stop.

Post a Comment



