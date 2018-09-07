Video: Trail Engaged Episode 2 - An Update From Whistler Bike Park's Trail Crew

Trail Engaged returns for Episode 2 and we are hitting a couple of hot topics in this segment, including braking bumps, intermediate access in the Creekside zone and a brand new segment called Rapid Fire Responses. Keep Them Coming
If you have an idea to improve the Bike Park or questions we haven't answered yet, let us know here.
Merci! Fall Pass On Sale Now
Everyone knows Fall time is all time, that's why we have the Fall Pass. Get unlimited Bike Park access from September 1 until close on October 8 for just $299. If you already have a limited pass (10-day, 5-day, Twilight or Top of the World), tack on the pass for just $229.
For more info, click here.
4 Comments
Eastbound & Down Bandit.. Eastbound & Down.
