Video: Trail Engaged - An Update From Whistler Mountain Bike Park's Trail Crew

Trail Engaged is back for Season 3. Our team of scientists and analysts have been hard at work reviewing your comments, suggestions and questions for this season. We’ve had a very big year in the Bike Park and we must thank you for your previous year’s suggestions for improving the park. If you have an idea that would make our world a better place, have a suggestion on how to make a feature better, or simply have a burning question eating you up inside, this is how you let us know. We won't be able to respond to everyone's happy suggestions, but we'll do our best to keep the Bike Park in tip top shape.
Peter Matthews, a veteran of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park Trail Crew and no stranger to your suggestions is here to respond and show you how you’re making a difference. Thank you for your suggestions.
.Episode One
In the first episode of the third season we talk about naming trails, explain a little more in depth about our Golden Nug contest and show you how to check the remaining days on your pass. Have an Idea?
Video by Good Fortune Collective & Absolute Cinema.
Fall time is all time, so it’s not quite yet time to put the rig away. Come for the best riding of the season with an Unlimited Fall Pass
. Whatever else you had planned, well, it can wait.
Unlimited Fall Pass: $315 – Ride any day, all day long from September 3 to closing day October 14.
Fall Pass Add-On: $240 – Already have a 10-day, 5-day, Top of the World, or Twilight Pass from this season? Add on unlimited fall riding from September 3 to closing day October 14.Hours of Operation Changes
Fall also means that the sun sets earlier and earlier and therefore we have to change our operating times. Have a look below on the changes to our lift hours and important dates for the remainder of the season.
Sept 3 – Oct 14: Fitzsimmons Express 10am – 5pm
Sept 3 – Sept 8: Peak Express 11am – 3pm
Sept 3 – Sept 15: Creekside Gondola 10am – 4pm
Sept 3 – Sept 15: Garbanzo Express 11am – 4pm
Sept 16 – Oct 14: Garbanzo Express 10am – 4pm
• Monday, Sept 2nd: Last day for Twilight/Extended play
• Saturday, Sept 7th: Last Bike Park event of the year - Bars of Fury
• Sunday, Sept 8th: Last day for Top of the World
• Sunday, Sept 8th: Last day for Whistler Village Gondola
• Sunday, Sept 15th: Last day for Creekside Gondola
• Monday, Oct 14th: Last day of Bike Park Operations#RideNowSleepLater
