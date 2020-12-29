Video: Trail Riding with Hannah Bergemann, Morris Vasser, & Talus Turk in 'Composure'

Words: Tenet Components
Much of this footage was originally slated to be used as an Occult product launch video, but as 2020 threw one sucker punch after another our plans for a grand launch video quickly fell apart. We couldn't let our riders hard work go to waste though, so we compiled some of our favorite clips into a short edit to help bid 2020 a farewell.
Featuring:
Hannah Bergemann | @hannahbergemann
Morris Vasser | @morris.vasser
Talus Turk | @lookinreallyguccihttp://www.ridetenet.com
0 Comments
Post a Comment